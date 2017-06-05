Roland to Debut XS-1HD Multiformat Matrix Switcher at InfoComm

The What: Roland Professional A/V (booth 4053) will introduce the XS-1HD, a compact multiformat matrix switcher that combines the power of the XS AV Matrix Series and the size and features of the V-1 video switcher series, at InfoComm 2017. The XS-1HD provides multi-screen output destinations for confidence monitor, main, and side screens and overflow rooms. The diminutive XS-1HD features four HDMI inputs with scalers and scaled outputs all while measuring 13 inches by 4.5 inches by 1.4 inches in size. It features professional live production tools that include keying and picture-in-picture effects with full HD support.

The What Else: Frame synchronization and scaling are provided on all inputs. The high-quality 4:4:4/10-bit processing accommodates resolutions up to WUXGA/1080p. In addition to matrix switching, a split mode allows up to three inset windows to be composited into a background video for picture-in-picture applications (PinP), while switcher mode affords seamless transition between videos, or PinP or key-compositing, with multi-view preview for real-time operation.

Two-channels of line-level audio input and output are provided through RCA jacks. Audio can be mixed internally with HDMI audio via the built-in mixer. Audio embedding and de-embedding is supported, with delay control for lip-sync adjustments.

For installed and live production applications, the XS-1HD supports HDCP video signals from Blu-ray or smartphone, RS-232 for controls from PC or touchpanels, or EDID to auto-configure output resolutions in smart displays. Test pattern generation simplifies display and monitor configuration.

The Bottom Line: The XS-1HD accepts a variety of video signals from sources such as cameras, computers, and media players ideal for corporate production, worship, and rental applications. The XS-1HD is equally at home in banquet venues, halls, theaters, or e-learning studios that use multiple output destinations to displays, pixel accurate scaling for LED walls and projectors. Complex systems that would otherwise require touchpanels, video switchers, audio mixers, and control panels can be implemented using just the XS-1HD, which simplifies production and streamlines workflows. Event setups can be recalled from scene memories, and the USB memory stores switcher setting as well as still images. The XS-1HD will be available in July, priced at $2,495 U.S. MSRP.