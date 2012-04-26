Visix Hires COO and Customer Success Manager

Atlanta, GA--Visix, Inc. has hired Tony Martin as chief operating officer and Lindsay Hahn as customer success manager.

These staff additions are part of an ongoing organizational expansion and reorganization of duties to streamline product development and bolster services.

"As our company continues to expand in the university, corporate and healthcare markets, we consistently focus on how we can improve both our production workflows and service to our clients," said Sean Matthews, president of Visix. "I'm pleased to welcome Tony and Lindsay to our team as part of that process."

Tony Martin will oversee all technical operations for the company including implementation, support, development, quality assurance, production, technical documentation, support escalations and internal infrastructure. He has over 10 years of business management experience in both the public and private sectors with a deep knowledge of LEAN tools, project and personnel management, and process controls. Martin earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of South Carolina and a Masters in Business Administration from Augusta State University.

Lindsay Hahn joins the company as a customer success manager and is tasked with helping clients successfully adopt Visix technologies while encouraging broad use throughout their organization. She will also support international and inside sales initiatives. Hahn is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in Risk Management. She has over seven years of experience in project management, communications and marketing.

"Although Lindsay and Tony operate on two different sides of our organization - customer facing and product management - they both contribute to our overall goal of helping clients communicate better through reliable, feature-rich products and a consultative approach before, during and after the sale."

Further staff additions are planned in 2012.