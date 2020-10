Riedel has enhanced its MediorNet family of real-time networks for video, audio, data, and communications with MediorNet 2.0, an update for MediorNet. At InfoComm 2014, the company will show how MediorNet 2.0 enables new video router functionality and high-speed rerouting, along with new WAN capabilities that include solutions for JPEG 2000 and H.264 formats.