Crestron Introduces New Battery-Powered 2-Button Wireless Keypad

The What: Crestron has introduced its new 2-Button Wireless Keypad (HTT-B2EX-BATT), the latest addition to its line of infiNET EX wireless lighting control products.

Available in black or white, the HTT-B2EX-BATT is battery-powered, portable and designed to control a wide range of applications, including as a bedside controller in homes and hotels, a personal workspace controller, or a conference room presenter selector. The new wireless keypad is sleek, lightweight, and contoured to fit comfortably in hand. Whether placed on a nightstand or end table, or tethered to a lamp cord, the HTT-B2EX-BATT provides simple, convenient, reliable touch control of lights or shades.

The Why: “The sleek and attractive, 2-button keypad is uniquely designed to hold comfortably and offer simple, reliable control without unsightly wires,” said Michael Stegmann, director of hospitality. “The controller is completely customizable, enabling customers to create a variety of commands for seamless room control in homes, hotels, restaurants, and businesses.”

The What Else: Designed for guest rooms and suites, the HTT-B2EX-BATT provides a simple, convenient wireless controller for lighting, automation, and entertainment. The bedside remote is fully-programmable to perform tasks such as turn on/off lights or open/close shades. Customized “Good Morning” or “Good Night” presets enable one-touch control of several room features at once. The optional lamp cord tether provides convenience with added security, so the keypad never checks out of the room. Similar to its use in hotel guest rooms and suites, the 2-button wireless keypad is also perfect for homes as a portable bedside controller.

The HTT-B2EX-BATT simplifies everyday tasks and functions in the corporate boardroom. The cost-effective, easy to use tabletop presentation interface offers one-touch control in a compact, stylish device. Using the HTT-B2EX-BATT, starting a presentation and switching between presenters is incredibly easy and intuitive. With a tap of the finger, any other presenter can take over the presentation at any time.