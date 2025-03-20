Extron Product Watch: 6 New Solutions for Your Next Installation

Extron has been busy in 2025. In case you missed it, the company has released a slew of new products to help with your next conference room or classroom. Here are six you need to know right now.

The New Compact 4K/60 Seamless Scaling Switchers

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron announced today the DTP3 IN2004 Series, four-input scalers that enhance presentations with professional-level video and audio performance. The family consists of three models: DTP3 IN2004 DI/DO with HDMI and DTP3 inputs and outputs; DTP3 IN2004 DO with HDMI inputs and HDMI and DTP3 outputs; and the IN2004 all HDMI inputs and outputs.

Combining Extron's video and audio processing, signal extension, and networked control, the DTP3 IN2004 Series of seamless scaling switchers are ideal for boardrooms, collaboration spaces, lecture halls, and other Pro AV presentation venues. They feature Extron Vector 4K scaling technology which provides advanced video processing for the most demanding applications. Selectable scaled output rates range from 640x480 to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 color sampling. They are HDCP 2.3-compliant and loaded with professional capabilities, such as logo image keying and display, auto-switching between inputs, and selectable seamless switching transitions. Audio DSP functions such as mixing, ducking, and filtering are easily accessible to enhance sound quality. Other capabilities include built-in CEC commands and stereo audio embedding and de-embedding. For added flexibility, HDR, ultra-widescreen, high frame rate and 3D video signals are all supported in scaler bypass mode.

Check Out These New DisplayPort Fiber Optic Extenders

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron has expanded the FOX3 fiber optic platform with four new DisplayPort fiber optic extenders. These extenders provide long haul transmission of DisplayPort video, USB, stereo audio, control, IR, and 3D sync signals over fiber optic cabling. Engineered for exceptional high resolution image performance, they deliver perfect pixel-for-pixel, uncompressed images up to 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 over two fibers or mathematically lossless 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 over one fiber.

FOX3 321 extenders offer a USB port with support for USB 2.0 to 1.0 devices and a USB HID port for device class filtering to restrict device types to HID. FOX3 331 extenders only offer the USB HID port, offering an additional layer of protection for more secure applications. Designed specifically for AV and KVM systems, the FOX3 DisplayPort extenders include many integrator-friendly features such as EDID Minder, audio embedding/de-embedding, Ethernet monitoring and control, audio gain and attenuation, and real-time system monitoring.

Extron Launches the NetPA 204 POE Multi-Zone POE Amplifier with DSP and Dante

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron introduced the NetPA 204 POE, a Dante‑enabled, PoE powered, four channel audio power amplifier that delivers up to 20 watts per channel. It is designed to be mounted above ceiling tiles, out of sight and near the speakers. Receiving audio and power over a single cable, the NetPA 204 POE automatically recognizes connected PoE, PoE+, or PoE++ to deliver the corresponding amount of output power. With its integrated DSP, the NetPA 204 POE includes essential audio signal processing that offers the ability to meet the requirements of complex, decentralized systems. Dante Domain Manager and AES67 support ensures wide compatibility with enterprise configurations and other network audio devices.

“The NetPA 204 POE simplifies design and integration by requiring only a single cable for power and network audio,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The integrated DSP makes the NetPA 204 POE an ideal solution for multi-zone and user-reconfigurable spaces that utilize decentralized control and audio over IP.”

The NetPA 204 POE is housed in a plenum rated enclosure that is fanless for silent operation. Like all Extron products, the NetPA 204 POE has been engineered for many years of reliable service.

A New 4K Collaboration and Presentation Switcher

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron unveiled its UCS SW 313, a collaboration and presentation switcher designed to meet the unique needs of unified communications meeting spaces. Three inputs support the connection of USB and dual HDMI sources, while five USB device ports connect to peripherals such as USB cameras and microphones at rates up to USB 10 Gbps. The USB-C input provides video and audio, USB data, and 60 watts of power to charge a user's laptop computer. The HDMI output provides signal for the room display and supports resolutions up to 4K/60.

The UCS SW 313 offers intuitive collaboration with auto switching that prioritizes inputs, providing natural switching and minimal user interaction with AV hardware or a control system. It can also be controlled via Ethernet, including RS‑232 control to a local display. The UCS SW 313 makes it easy to integrate AV sources and USB cameras for Teams and Zoom meetings into conference, meeting, and collaboration spaces.

Guess What? Another XTP Systems Expansion with 8K Fiber Switching and Extension

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron is expanding its XTP Systems® line once again. The new XTP II 8K Fiber Series takes performance to the next level with industry-leading capabilities for XTP Systems. Four new products are now available:

These new boards leverage the 50 Gbps backplane of XTP II CrossPoint Series matrix switchers to deliver the highest level of performance and reliability in the industry. With Extron XTP Systems, you are always future-ready.

The 'Perfect Pairing' of NAV and DTP3

(Image credit: Extron)

Introducing the NAV E 111 DTP3, a 1G Pro AV over IP encoder with DTP3 input. Now shipping, this encoder unites the award-winning NAV and DTP3 technologies. The NAV E 111 DTP3 receives video, audio, and control signals from DTP3/DTP matrix switchers or transmitters over twisted pair and streams high quality, ultra-low latency video and audio over standard IP networks to one or many NAV decoders. It can also provide power to a DTP3 or DTP transmitter over the same cable for seamless integration.

Built on Extron’s patented PURE3 codec, the NAV E 111 DTP3 delivers visually lossless 4K/60 video with 4:4:4 chroma sampling at 1 Gbps. It features embedded HDMI and AES67 audio over IP, ensuring flexible integration with DMP 128 Plus DSPs and other IP-enabled audio components. Purpose-built to support demanding professional AV applications, the highly scalable and powerful NAV Series, combined with the flexibility of the DTP3 System, provides secure deployment of AV signals to thousands of endpoints.