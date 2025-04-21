Crestron Responds to Tariffs

Crestron announced on April 17, 2025, that effective May 1, a 5% tariff surcharge will be added to all invoices issued by United States-based Crestron. Per a statement from Crestron, the surcharge is due to the fluidity of international tariff policies, policies which have seen rapid change since news of them broke about a month ago.

The company remains committed to their partnerships they have built and will continue to be transparent in communication about changes in hopes of minimizing disruptions and concerns for their customers and global partnerships.

Per the release, "the tariff surcharge will be applied to the total gross amount of all hardware items on each invoice prior to any discounts, sales tax, or shipping charges. It will not apply to services and software subscriptions. Given the dynamic nature of the situation, the tariff surcharge rate and application remain subject to change. As global tariff policies evolve, Crestron will continue to monitor developments that may require future adjustments and will communicate any changes."