Red Rock Resort Installs NanoLumens LED Screens

The Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas installed three NanoLumens 2.5MM NanoSlim Engage LED screens creating 1,730 square feet of content in its Race & Sports Book. The new installments, as well as three new 12-inch tall scrolling screens as footers, are the largest of their kind in North America and feature 4K resolution.

The three new NanoLumens screens combine for 1,730 square feet of video

The new canvases were installed by Las Vegas-based National Technology Associates and replaced 18 video projectors — six per screen — that were more expensive to operate and maintain. The three new NanoLumens 2.5MM NanoSlim Engage screens offer brighter pictures and reduced HVAC energy costs. The modular nature of the NanoLumens technology allowed for the screens to fit into the spaces left by the previous video technology. The sports book was able to operate as normal with one screen being replaced while the other two remained on.

“These screens are literally running at just 10-percent of their potential brightness, and are already dramatically brighter than the projection video system they’re replacing,” said H Waldman, Chief Operating Officer at NTA. “It took about a week to install each solution, which is very fast considering there were a lot of connections to be made with the new head-end AV system we also installed. The NanoLumens Nixels were extremely easy to work with.”

At the beginning of the development process, Red Rock Resort’s management and NTA consulted with NanoLumens about what would be possible for its race and sports book experience to continue to compete with casino technology.

“They wanted this to be as cutting-edge as possible,” said Doug Fundator, Vice President Gaming/Casinos at NanoLumens. “Station Casinos’ Race & Sports Book executives wanted the sports book’s AV to be superior with the benefits that LED technology brings with it. NanoLumens was able to provide exactly that, working closely with the customer and the integrator, we were able to make sure everyone’s expectations were met. As a result, the newly renovated Race & Sports Book is “a game changer” — a new benchmark for Las Vegas and for the entire global hospitality industry.”

The NanoLumens 2.5MM NanoSlim Engage screens offer brighter pictures and reduced HVAC energy costs. “The new NanoLumens visualization solutions look fantastic — there’s no separation between pixels,” said Art Manteris, Vice President of Race & Sports Book Operations for Station Casinos. “Now, when you’re watching HD you are not limited by the display only by the source. This is the kind of investment that will continue to set Red Rock Resort apart.”