Watch How a 28-Foot Philips dvLED Wall Brings New Studio to Life

PPDS, FX Design Group, and Digital Video Group (DVG) have completed the installation of a 28x8-foot curved Philips dvLED production wall inside the new 4,000-square-foot PBS Appalachia Virginia studio in Bristol, VA.

Built inside the Hard Rock Casino, and featuring a 46-foot glass public viewing window, PBS Appalachia Virgina claims it is the nation’s first all-digital public TV station, dedicated to amplifying the voice of Southwest Virginia with high-quality local content and PBS network programming. It is also the first television network affiliate located inside a casino.

Designed for 24/7 use and capable of presenting content in resolutions beyond 8K, Philips Unite LED 6000 Series—which will be showcased during NAB Show 2025—was the outstanding choice to bring the PBS management team’s studio ambitions to life.

Installed in under one week and ahead of the studio’s debut broadcast in its new home, the giant, custom designed and mounted, curved Philips dvLED wall delivers unrivalled flexibility and performance. Featuring a 1.5mm pixel pitch, it shows crystal clear content to the smallest detail—including lettering and numbers – together with outstanding color accuracy, to support any type of content being presented.

