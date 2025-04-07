Watch How a 28-Foot Philips dvLED Wall Brings New Studio to Life

By ( AV Network ) published

PPDS, FX Design Group, and DVG have completed the installation of a 28x8-foot production wall at PBS Appalachia Virginia studio.

A PPDS dvLED wall shines with the PBS Appalachia Virginia logo in the studio as a camera prepares to film.
(Image credit: PPDS)

PPDS, FX Design Group, and Digital Video Group (DVG) have completed the installation of a 28x8-foot curved Philips dvLED production wall inside the new 4,000-square-foot PBS Appalachia Virginia studio in Bristol, VA.

Built inside the Hard Rock Casino, and featuring a 46-foot glass public viewing window, PBS Appalachia Virgina claims it is the nation’s first all-digital public TV station, dedicated to amplifying the voice of Southwest Virginia with high-quality local content and PBS network programming. It is also the first television network affiliate located inside a casino.

[AV for Broadcast]

Designed for 24/7 use and capable of presenting content in resolutions beyond 8K, Philips Unite LED 6000 Series—which will be showcased during NAB Show 2025—was the outstanding choice to bring the PBS management team’s studio ambitions to life.

Installed in under one week and ahead of the studio’s debut broadcast in its new home, the giant, custom designed and mounted, curved Philips dvLED wall delivers unrivalled flexibility and performance. Featuring a 1.5mm pixel pitch, it shows crystal clear content to the smallest detail—including lettering and numbers – together with outstanding color accuracy, to support any type of content being presented.

Check it out below.

PBS Appalachia Virginia - YouTube PBS Appalachia Virginia - YouTube
Watch On
AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.

