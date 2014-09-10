Raven’s Digital Signal Extension System

AV equipment manufacturer Raven Research is adding a ruggedized version of its popular SX3100 digital signal extension system.

Raven's RR3100 from a side view

Housed in a thick, aluminum case, the RR3100 (for Rugged Raven) features Neutrik professional entertainment I/O connectors capable of weathering extreme conditions to provide signal integrity. All internal components, including system power supplies, are shock mounted for increased durability.

Link performance consists of support for 1920x1200 resolution video (including 1080p) and embedded audio, full-duplex RS-232, IR and USB, with four USB outputs on the RR3100 transmitter. Additionally, an internal converter allows users to utilize fiber-optic cable in place of UTP as a transmission medium (if desired), to achieve distances of 1,800 feet, 6,000 feet or 22 miles, depending on fiber type.

Raven’s Talon 5 engine, a proprietary solution for extending digital signals, employs adaptive compression, a technology that differentiates between text and motion video and renders each optimally on the same screen at the same time.

Additionally, all Raven circuitry features galvanic isolation, an implementation that eliminates grounding issues that are all too commonplace in extension situations. Raven products are also engineered utilizing networking electrical standards, ensuring products that boot up or recover no matter what sequence connectors are plugged in or units are powered on.

Unlike HDBaseT products, Raven products retain performance standards when used near cellular phones, other electrical interference or when multiple cables are run in the same conduit.

RR3100 transmitters and receivers are available with two different digital video inputs. A pre-drilled, removable mounting arm comes standard with each chassis, enabling a wide variety of mounting options.

Raven Research CTO Chris Miller, who served as Chief Scientist of Magenta Research for many years, offered, “Pairing a popular product with a tough outer shell was a natural evolution for Raven. The RR3100 offers resiliency to effectively stand up against the rigors of the rental and staging market.”