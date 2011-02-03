BTX Receives InfoComm International Sapphire AVSP Level Designation

- Hawthorne, NY--BTX Technologies announced that the company and its sales, customer service, and technical staff have qualified as an InfoComm International Sapphire AudioVisual Solutions Provider (AVSP). This designation recognizes that they have achieved and maintained individual InfoComm Certification and have completed relevant coursework from the InfoComm Academy.
- InfoComm awards individual certification to AV professionals who have demonstrated knowledge and comprehension of the science and technology used in communications including audio, video, display, and systems. Technicians, engineers, designers, salespeople, customer service personnel, managers, and executives are eligible to take the individual certification test.
- "An AVSP designation gives AV companies a competitive advantage in the marketplace," said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., InfoComm International's chief executive officer. "Customers of AV communications and presentation systems can be confident of professionalism and an aspiration to excellence when working with these companies that have invested in education and training to stay current on the latest AV technologies and techniques."
- "Ours is a highly specialized industry where technology and consumer demand change rapidly. We firmly believe in supporting the continued education of all our employees to stay current with these developments, enabling us to provide our customers with the best possible products and service," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX. "It is an honor to have this commitment recognized with the Sapphire AVSP designation from InfoComm International."
- The company-level AVSP recognition program is the only such program available for the commercial AV industry. In addition to confirming that a percentage of the company's employees are InfoComm certified and have completed important coursework, the Sapphire AVSP designation means that BTX has agreed to comply with "10 Standards of Excellence" developed in collaboration with industry experts to emphasize the best practices of audiovisual businesses.
- The Standards of Excellence are a guidepost for AV companies and professionals who place the customer first and offer quality AV solutions. They include the commitment to provide complete customer satisfaction with AV solutions that provide value to the client. They convey the importance that AV solutions providers place on their own skills development through continuing education. They also cover the critical role that AV professionals play as partners with IT specialists, architects, building managers, and others.