Primacoustic Shows New Element Panels

Primacoustic’s Element panels are a range of acoustic absorbers designed to give users more aesthetic options in their spaces.

Rather than being limited to the typical square and rectangular panels, the hexagonal shape and beveled edges allow the panels to be installed in unique patterns and clusters. Now primary reflections and flutter echo can be controlled with an acoustic treatment layout that is personalized to your space.

The 16-inch (406mm) Element panels are 1.5 inches (3.8cm) thick, and are constructed from six-pound high-density glass wool for optimal broadband absorption. As with all Primacoustic panels, Element panels have been tested to achieve stringent Class-A fire ratings, making them safe for use in installations worldwide. The Element panels are available in black, gray or beige Broadway acoustic fabric, or in Primacoustic’s proprietary Paintables white finish.