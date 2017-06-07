Polycom Launches Pano Collaboration Platform

The What: Polycom has launched Polycom Pano, a platform designed for sharing content at work. With Pano, anyone in a business meeting can share up to four streams of simultaneous content side-by-side, from any device, without the hassle of juggling cables, pucks, or dongles.

The What Else: Adding Pano to a touch monitor allows for an expanded set of capabilities, such as rich annotation and interactive whiteboarding features. Pano works with any existing video equipment, making it easy to add on to existing conference room technology.

“Customers have told us that they struggle to share information in meetings—too much time is wasted trying to find the right adapter or cord for whatever computer or device they have,” said Mary McDowell, chief executive officer, Polycom. “Collaboration is richer and more productive when you annotate and build on your ideas together in real time. Polycom Pano makes content sharing easy and fits into any ecosystem or environment.”

The Bottom Line: Polycom Pano can be connected to any display to enable wireless content sharing from PCs, Macs, tablets, and smartphones, and even supports live video. Pano also includes built-in security safeguards that limit sharing to the target monitor, and that protect content once a meeting is concluded.