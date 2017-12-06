Plus One for Clair Brothers One+ Series

Unveiled earlier this year at Prolight + Sound 2017, Clair Brothers is introducing a new addition to its line of One Series 12- and 15-inch coaxial stage monitors: a self-powered version of the 1.5AM monitor called the 1.5AM+.



The 1.5AM+’s internal, factory-programmed DSP loudspeaker processing gives users Xover, EQ, Limiter, and a total of four preset options. Of interest to current 12AM owners, the 1.5AM+ features factory-programmed processing that delivers two ‘12AM Emulation Mode’ preset options (32dB gain or 38dB gain); these presets provide similar frequency response voicing and low-frequency phase response for seamless compatibility for 1.5AM+ to be deployed harmoniously with existing fleets of 12AM monitors. The two remaining presets are options designed for low-frequency optimization on stage as the 1.5AM+ may be coupled with other two-way monitors or with stage subwoofers. The “Mon A” preset offers a two-way phase vs. frequency characteristic and the “Mon B” preset includes an all-pass filter that aligns the low-frequency phase response seamlessly with subwoofers across the lowest octaves. It’s recommended to combine these monitors with Clair CS or kiT-Series subwoofers.

Like the 1AM+, the 1.5AM+ contains a lightweight, powerful amplifier module made exclusively for Clair by Powersoft; this module allows users to power a passive (non-powered) 1.5AM with a slave output.

“Simply connect the 1.5AM+ by cable to a non-powered 1.5AM and power the pair. While this is a mono (not stereo mix) configuration, this is a very unique, value-added feature,” said Josh Sadd, vice president and chief engineer at Clair Brothers.

The 1.5AM+ offers a coaxial design and a proprietary high-frequency rotatable horn (40°H x 60°V standard dispersion) carved from premium Baltic birch. This proprietary horn design includes sculpted wooden acoustic filters that optimize the magnitude and phase response between the coaxial components in the crossover region – effectively avoiding the shadowing of the woofer with the horn, as well as the early reflection from the rear of the horn. The end result is a sound quality that gives the effect of a full PA system for the performer. Low-profile, sleek-styling and ergonomic, flush-mounted side handles afford great aesthetic appeal and portability. The 1.5AM+ monitors are travel-ready with a rugged exterior finish, a resilient grille design, and road cases designed to carry pairs. Custom cabling for systems is available and can be pre-wired, labeled and delivered in road cases.