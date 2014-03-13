Primeview Seamless Video Walls, HDBaseT Embedded, and 4K

Primeview has unveiled its product line-up of video walls and 4K interactive technologies for NAB 2014. In partnership with video graphics provider Orad, Primeview will have on display its video wall solutions of 60” and 42” seamless plasma video walls, with 1.8mm total gap, and the new 84” 4K interactive LED LCD solution. The 4K interactive touch features new infra-red touch technology engineered to work in direct-sunlight and high brightness environments.

Although the official launch of PRIMEVIEW’s Super Narrow Gap 55” LED LCD video wall solution with only 3.5mm total gap was back on January 22nd 2014, the first public viewing of this solution will be at NAB in partnership with the HDBaseT Alliance (NAB booth# SU11914). This next generation of video wall displays from Primeview reduces the bezel gap by nearly 40 percent, making it truly a one-of-a-kind and the ideal solution for LCD in broadcast video wall applications.

“With the demand for flat screens in broadcast studios clearly on the rise, at the end of the day each display technology has its advantages and disadvantages,” said Chanan Averbuch, Vice President of Sales at Primeview USA. “However, as an engineering focused company, Primeview attributes its 60% sales growth in the broadcast vertical in 2013 due to its ability to listen to the market, innovate, and deploy new solutions for every type of budget ahead of the pack with the lowest failure rates in the industry. With the help of our partners (Orad & HDBaseT Alliance) at NAB, attendees of the show will have the opportunity to not only see the newest and greatest display solutions but rather turn-key solutions.”