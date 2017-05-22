Peerless-AV Launches Hospitality Wall Arm Mount

The What: Peerless-AV has launched its Hospitality Wall Arm Mount with Set Top Box (STB) Enclosure (HA746-STB).

The What Else: Compatible with 43- to 55-inch hospitality TVs, the wall mount conceals the STB or cable box with a vented, secure cover that provides a clean finish, hiding electrical equipment and cabling from hotel guests.

The removable cover is interchangeable to allow the STB box to be placed on either side of the mount, and can be removed to allow for quick access, while the mount’s open wall plate design provides access to the wall or junction box, improving ease of maintenance. For safety assurance, the mount is UL rated, enduring load testing up to four times the stated load capacity.

The Hospitality Wall Arm Mount allows extension up to 22.22 inches (564mm) for hotel guests to find the perfect viewing angle, can fit within a 24-by-16-inch wall opening, and comes with fasteners for installation on single and dual metal studs, wood, or concrete. It is universally compatible with set top boxes (up to 13.5 x 7.5 x 1.6 inches HWD), and can be height adjusted up to 0.5 inches (13mm) for fine-tuned positioning after installation.

The Bottom Line: Designed for hospitality settings, including lobbies and hotel rooms, the articulating wall mount is equipped with a clean and modern design that is easy to install.