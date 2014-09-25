ONELAN’s New 4K Players

ONELAN has added a range of new 4K media players. The new 4K players are multi-zone players and can support mixed screen orientations making them ideal for feature video walls and retail applications. The players support IP streaming of 4K Ultra HD video, MPEG and audio streams and can also serve video streams from local storage. Other additional features include Wi-Fi and touch options and zone transparency.

ONELAN's 4K NTB

ONELAN’s new range of 4K players is capable of supporting the ultra-high resolution displays that are becoming widely available. They are powered by 4th Generation Intel CoreTM processors and HD 5000 graphics, enabling them to display 4K content at the Ultra HD resolution of 3840×2160. Native 4K content can be played in H.264 at 30/60 fps and can support up to 16 HD video zones. Fanless solid state options are also available.