NewBay Announces Best of Show Awards at ISE 2018

NewBay is set to, once again, host its ISE Best of Show Award, with Installation, Audio Media International, AV Technology Europe, and PSNEurope all presenting awards at the show; the 2018 awards are open to any company showing a product at the show that is new since the 2017 event.

After an unprecedented number of entries in 2017, the NewBay Best of Show Awards are evolving this year, with a new entry process and guidelines for how to make the most of the Best of Show Awards.

Entrants may submit a product for consideration by one or more publications and may submit multiple products. All entries received before January 22 will benefit from early bird pricing of £365; the price will increase after January 22 to £410. Entries close January 31.

  • Product name
  • 300 words describing why your product is innovative and why it deserves to win
  • Hi-res image of your product
  • Company URL
  • ISE stand number
  • Contact details for the stand representative


All entries will be visited on-site at ISE 2018 by NewBay Best of Show judges between February 6 and 8. Winners will be announced on February 9, and presented with a Best of Show certificate during the event.

As well as receiving the physical Best of Show certificate, winners will be given the opportunity to provide a video segment about their product for the Best of Show supplement, released one week after the show. Meanwhile, all entries will be listed in NewBay’s special post-show supplement, and the shortlisted entries and winners will have their winning products featured in all four publications.