Visix Forms Partnership with Rave Mobile Safety

Atlanta, GA--Visix, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Rave Mobile Safety, providers of the emergency notification system Rave Alert.

The companies have agreed to develop cooperative sales, marketing, and technology initiatives for the higher education market.

"Our AxisTV digital signage software is very popular with campuses and this partnership allows us to bolster our value proposition by adding the power of Rave technologies to the mix," said Trey Hicks, chief sales officer. "Integrating Rave Alert with AxisTV allows higher education customers to leverage straightforward, reliable technologies that integrate easily into existing emergency systems and workflows."

Visix's AxisTV digital signage software's is used by more than 700 campuses for daily announcements, news, weather and video streaming. Its Alert Notification Module allows for manual alert overrides or can be triggered by CAP (Common Alerting Protocol) messages sent from Rave Alert and other external systems. The software allows for alert messages to be broadcast across an entire digital signage network or to specific targeted regions.

Rave Alert provides mass notification solutions for enterprises, school districts, and institutions nationwide. Offering multimodal broadcast messaging through email, SMS, voice, RSS, social networks, and other mechanisms, Rave Alert allows higher education institutions to react and respond to both emergency and day-to-day communications in a systematic, cost-effective manner.