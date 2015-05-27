Mersive Solstice Pod

The What: Mersive will show the Solstice Pod, its latest addition to the Solstice wireless presentation and collaboration product line, during InfoComm 2015.The What Else: The Solstice Pod combines the award winning Solstice Software with an Android-based hardware platform to create a turnkey wireless media streaming solution for improved collaboration in meeting rooms and classrooms. The Solstice Pod is the ideal solution for customers without a dedicated room PC while Solstice Software is available for those with existing room-based PCs.



The Bottom Line: Android mirroring is included in the Solstice product line making it the only software-based product in market to offer mirroring support for the two leading mobile device platforms.