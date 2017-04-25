Media Vision Lowers Price Points on Multimedia Conference Mics

The 2017 Media Vision price list, now available to authorized resellers, brings about the official commercial release for the TAIDEN G3 Multimedia Conference System at what the company has positioned as a low price point. This technology, with 10-inch or 14-inch tablet-like touchscreen and line array microphone, is well suited for meeting facilities that need to offer individual displays, such as government council chambers and corporate training centers.

In addition to a complete redesign, the new G3 multimedia terminal aims to simplify integration by adding a PoE option, improve performance with an 8MP onboard camera, and adds a host of new functionalities such as content annotation visible in desktop sharing mode.

“The annotation feature is particularly useful and simple to use,” said Wesley Sutliff, director of product management at Media Vision. “In presentation it is critical for all to be able to collaborate and draw attention to specific details.”

The new Media Vision price list also introduces quantity discounts for assistive listening systems with a set of go-to packages, along with a special promotion where resellers can get 50 percent off on multiple packages purchasing. Resellers can thus generate valuable savings for this technology solution that shall be incorporated, as a government mandate, in the design of most assembly areas.

Expanding beyond conference systems but maintaining the focus on audio intelligibility, Media Vision also introduced a new digital infrared wireless presentation audio system by TAIDEN, TES-5600 Series. This solution serves the purpose of voice amplification for the presenter or instructor with all the advantages of infrared over RF, including secure transmissions and no interference between rooms. By using digital modulation, the TAIDEN infrared solution is immune to lightning interferences, and helps ensure maximum signal pickup.

Pricing has been released for many additional newly developed TAIDEN and Media Vision solutions, to be showcased at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando. The new price list is available in PDF and XLS to import into reseller’s ERP or quoting software. To receive the new price list, email sales@media-vision.com.