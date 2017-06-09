Media Vision Launches Digital IR Presentation System With Wireless Mics

The What: The TES-5600 series by TAIDEN is a high fidelity voice amplification solution for presenters and instructors with all the advantages of infrared over RF: secure transmissions, no RF/DECT interference, and ability to use in multiple adjacent rooms without need for frequency management.

The What Else: The solution is presented in all-inclusive packages with pendant or handheld wireless microphones. It is capable of powering up to four PA speakers, and the main unit is available with a USB interface making it Skype for Business and web-conferencing ready.

“The new Presentation Audio System will work alongside the Digital Infrared Wireless Conference System,” said Patrick Herlihy, director of system solutions with Media Vision. “We are now able to provide a complete package to support clear communication in boardrooms and training rooms, particularly for the government or corporate sectors that have the most concerns for reliability and privacy.”

The Bottom Line: With this launch, TAIDEN expands its product range beyond conference systems, but maintains its focus on audio intelligibility and allows more industries to benefit from its digital infrared signal processing technology. The solution will be on display at InfoComm 2017 at Media Vision’s booth, 6075.