Matrox Unveils X.mio3, DSX LE4 Developer Products

The What: Matrox Video has introduced a new full-height form factor with regular size BNC connectors to its lineup of developer products. Available as the X.mio3 FH and DSX LE4 FH, the cards support four reconfigurable I/Os plus genlock capabilities, simplifying connection compatibility and providing flexibility for system integrators.

DSX LE4 FH

The What Else: The full-BNC version of the X.mio3 FH provides multichannel I/O with hardware-based video processing in a half-length PCI express card. The full BNC connectors support four reconfigurable I/Os, from SD to 4K, along with support for AES/EBU, LTC, and GPIO to provide for versatile connectivity. The multichannel hardware processing accelerates computing operations including motion-adaptive de-interlacing, up/down/cross scaling, and mixing/compositing for all resolutions, including 4K.

Likewise, the full-BNC DSX LE4 FH provides multichannel I/O in a half-length PCI express card. Similarly versatile, the DSX LE4 FH offers four reconfigurable I/Os, from SD to 4K, along with support for AES/EBU, LTC, and GPIO.

“Our broadcast and OEM customers have asked for BNC connections to match their existing workflows,” said Alberto Cieri, Matrox’s senior director of sales and marketing. “By integrating these full-sized BNC connectors onto our cards, we’re addressing the needs of consumers looking to optimize the existing equipment used in their unique applications.”

The Bottom Line: Matrox’s full-height selections are well suited for OEMs who need to create channel-in-a-box systems, video servers, broadcast graphics systems, encoders, transcoders, multiviewers, switchers, and other digital media equipment. The full-BNC versions of the Matrox X.mio3 FH & DSX LE4 FH will be available early Q3 2017.