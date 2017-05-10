Martin Audio to Unveil XE Series Stage Monitors at InfoComm

The What: The Martin Audio (booth 6743, demo room W224D) XE Series is designed to bring engineering innovation to high-performance stage monitoring with sleek, low-profile enclosures and Coaxial Differential Dispersion technology with a third static waveguide.

The What Else: The XE300 (1 x 12 inch LF) and XE500 (1 x 15 inch LF) deliver clear monitor sound with a defined coverage pattern that allows the artist freedom of movement, while reducing overlap with adjacent monitors.

“Because you can go right up and over the XE monitor as well as further back without significant changes in SPL or tonal balance, the flexibility for an artist and engineer is greatly improved,” said Jason Baird, R&D director, Martin Audio. “This, coupled with the fact that the XE500 has a staggering 143dB capability makes it the definitive article in high-end monitoring.”

The Bottom Line: The XE series is designed as a complete system and is partnered with the new iKON four-channel amplifier, maximizing the capability of the monitor while ensuring both engineer and artist will experience the same high level of consistent performance from an XE monitor anywhere in the world.