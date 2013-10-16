ZeeVee Names Bob Michaels as CEO

- ZeeVee, a supplier of HD encoder/modulators for on-premise video distribution, has promoted Bob Michaels to chief executive officer.
- As CEO, Bob will lead commercial market development and global expansion initiatives.
- During his tenure as senior vice president of Worldwide Sales, Bob contributed to vertical market expansion, developed strategic partnerships, expanded the company globally and oversaw significant revenue increases. His prior experience includes more than 25 years in international technology sales, including deep knowledge of the Digital Video industry. Prior to his tenure at ZeeVee, Bob served as the President of Magenta Research.
- “ZeeVee is comprised of a solid team of industry veterans who demonstrate deep understanding of market needs,” commented Bob. “We have developed exceptional technology, which is by far the best alternative for distributing digital video throughout individual buildings and across campus environments worldwide. Our company’s future looks exceptionally bright in all areas.”
- Bob’s promotion is effective immediately.