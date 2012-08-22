Jenne Announces New Bundles for Video Conferencing

Jenne, a value-added distributor of IP telephony, audio and video conferencing, unified communications, data networking and IT security products, has launched bundled video conferencing solutions from two of its unified communications manufacturer partners, LifeSize and Revolabs. LifeSize offers scalable, enterprise-quality client-server solutions that support high-end HD video collaboration, while Revolabs provides a range of wireless audio solutions suitable for unified communications, enterprise collaboration and professional audio applications.



The new bundles, which are available now and are suitable for a wide range of vertical markets, are designed to enable end-users to experience pristine video quality and high quality, intelligible wireless audio—no matter how large the installation. Jenne is offering three separate bundles, each optimized for different workplace environments. These include solutions for medium-large conference rooms, small-medium conference rooms and small office / home office environments.

Following is a summary of the new video conferencing bundles being offered by Jenne, including featured product solutions:

Medium-Large Conference Room Solution:

Includes LifeSize Room 220, LifeSize Room 221i and Revolabs Fusion.

Small-Medium Conference Room Solution:

Includes LifeSize Express 220 and Revolabs HD Dual

Small Office / Home Office Solution:

Includes LifeSize Passport and Revolabs HD Single

Each of the new bundles offered by Jenne feature 'plug and play' set-up and combine a single/dual channel of Revolabs wireless audio for a home office solution, to up to 8 channels for an enterprise solution. Bundles include a range of possible LifeSize HD video solutions, each optimized for the scale of the installation. These include LifeSize Room 220, LifeSize Room 220i, LifeSize Express 220 and LifeSize Passport.

“Our new video conferencing bundles from LifeSize and Revolabs provide an unsurpassed range of price/performance options,” commented Vince Piccolomini, vice president of business development, Jenne. "By combining best-of-breed solutions from LifeSize and Revolabs, we are able to offer turnkey solutions for our resellers that combine HD video and high quality wireless audio—no matter how small or large the end user's environment may be."