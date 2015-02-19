LG USA Hires BBusiness-to-Business Senior Marketing Director

The LG Electronics USA Business-to-Business division has appointed Garry Wicka as B2B Senior Director of Marketing. In this newly created position, Wicka will lead marketing efforts that support LG’s rapidly expanding commercial display business in the United States.

Garry Wicka, Business to Business Senior Director of Marketing for LG Electronics USA.



Wicka joins LG with two decades of marketing leadership experience in the technology industry, having held key sales and marketing leadership roles at companies like MCI and Dell Incorporated. Most recently, he was North American Director of Marketing for displays and client peripherals at Dell, where he was instrumental in growing revenue to more than $1.9 billion and significantly increasing market share.

At LG, Wicka’s responsibilities will include integrated brand and product marketing, digital marketing and trade show efforts supporting the company’s broad portfolio of B2B display solutions for U.S. digital signage, systems integration, lodging and hospitality, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets.

“Garry’s history of driving significant market share growth, along with his strong leadership and impressive industry knowledge, are expected to make him a strong contributor at LG,” said Kimun Paik, senior vice president, LG Electronics USA. “We are excited to have him on board and look forward to working alongside him to build strategic initiatives that lead to continued long-term growth for LG’s digital signage and hospitality display solutions.”

“I’m excited to bring my vision and experience to LG, a company at the forefront of digital signage and display technology,” said Wicka. “And I’m eager to drive further success for LG’s expansive portfolio of solutions.”