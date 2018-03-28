LG Debuts 1.2mm Bezel Video Walls at DSE

LG announced at the Digital Signage Expo today a new narrow-bezel video wall solution with a combined 1.2mm bezel to bezel width. The ultra narrow bezel display is on view at LG’s booth at DSE at the Las Vegas Convention Center this week.

“With the largest selection of ultra-narrow bezel video walls in the market, LG is leading the industry with innovative solutions that are highly functional and maximize end users’ bottom lines by attracting more business,” said Clark Brown, vice president, digital signage, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “The versatile LG SVH7E ultra-narrow 0.6 mm bezel video wall solution allows businesses to display cohesive content in ways they never thought imaginable.”

The ultra-narrow 0.6 mm bezels of the 55-inch LG SVH7E combine to create, according to LG, “one powerful and impactful video wall display with an incredible 1.2 mm bezel to bezel width. Combined with LG’s proprietary In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, which helps ensure uniform, accurate color saturation from virtually any viewing angle, the LG SVH7E video wall produces unparalleled viewing experiences sure to capture any viewer’s attention.”

“The brightness uniformity on this new display, is phenomenal,” said LG’s Dan Smith in a demo this morning at the LG booth. “The combination of having small bezels, and great brightness uniformity, you totally lose the bubble effect of many video walls where you have dark areas as you go to the edges.”

Smith also explained how, at 1.2mm bezel, for a video wall in a corporate environment, the lines of the bezel are not really bigger than the lines in an Excel spreadsheet.

The video wall display is also equipped with LG’s webOS 3.0+ Smart Signage platform, which uses the display’s system-on-a-chip (SoC) to deliver a variety of content options and web-based applications across multiple platforms, providing end users across a host of industries convenience and ease of use. Featuring Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and an eye-catching design, the new 700-nit video wall solution is perfect for the display of advertising and wayfinding information in retail, corporate, government and transportation installation environments.

The LG SVH7E video wall display joins LG’s portfolio other narrow bezel and ultra-bright video wall displays redefining the video wall category. The 49-inch model 49VM5C, 55-inch model 55VH7B and 55-inch model 55VM5B video wall displays all feature a narrow bezel to bezel width of 1.8mm allowing them to be easily connected. LG also offers a 55-inch ultra-bright video wall display (model 55VX1D), which offers users an innovative solution that is 1,500 nits—three times brighter than conventional video wall displays—in a 3.5 mm bezel-to-bezel width design. Each model in LG’s video wall portfolio is lightweight and designed for seamless installation and simple maintenance.

Visitors to LG’s booth at DSE 2018 in Las Vegas (March 28-29), Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #1911) will be able to experience the new LG SVH7E ultra-narrow video wall display along with highly-acclaimed products from the industry’s broadest portfolio of commercial displays. For more information, please visit www.lgsolutions.com.