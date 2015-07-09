Kramer Scaler-Switchers From InfoComm 2015

- Kramer released the VP-796 and VP-798 at InfoComm 2015, fast single-channel 4K presentation scaler-switchers. Both scaler-switchers incorporate HQUltraFast technology to switch in typically a quarter of a second.
- Based on Calibre’sHQUltra 4K image processing technology, Kramer���s VP-796 and VP-798 presentation scaler-switchers offer scaling capabilities. Both products can produce 4K-UHD images from HD content.
- Kramer’s VP-796 won AV Technology magazine’s Best of Show award at InfoComm 2015.
- The VP-796 is designed for lecture halls, classrooms, corporate and healthcare meeting spaces, houses of worship, and hotel conference venues.
- The Kramer VP-798 is a presentation scaler-switcher for venues such as music concerts and TV studios. It has a LED-optimized scaling algorithm.
- Kramer VP-798 includes HQUltraWarp image warping and blending and real-time warp adjustment.
- VP-796 supports nine video inputs, including HDMI, DisplayPort, HDBaseT, VGA, Composite, and DVI-U. The product has three identical outputs with 4K support: HDBaseT and two HDMI (one via a DVI connector). It also supports legacy formats.
- VP-798 supports eleven video inputs, including HDMI, DisplayPort, HDBaseT, VGA, Composite, and DVI-U; and a dedicated Genlock input. The product has four identical video outputs: two HDMI 4K (one via a DVI connector), HDBaseT 4K and 3G HD-SDI. It also supports legacy formats, all with exceptional image quality.
