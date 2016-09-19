KanexPro HDMI Audio Decoder Enhances Music Streaming

The What: KanexPro has announced the 4K UltraHD HDMI Audio Decoder, a next generation audio converter designed to extract the encoded multi-channel LPCM, Dolby Digital 5.1, DTS-HD 5.1 from HDMI sources to optical audio output and decode to 2 Channels analog stereo audio via RCA (L/R) and COAX outputs without any other external AV equipment.



The What Else: Licensed by Dolby Labs, KanexPro’s 4K UltraHD HDMI Audio Decoder is HDCP 2.2 compliant and also supports 4K pass-through resolutions when connected to a 4K sources and display up to 60Hz. With the HDMI Audio Decoder, content from multi-channel sources such as Blu-ray players, set-top boxes and game consoles can be spread to multi-channel and two-channel-capable zones simultaneously, ensuring compatibility, reducing system complexity and eliminating the expense of separate dedicated sources for each zone. It also allows users to listen to digital audio sources such as DVD and CD players or digital computer audio on their legacy analog sound system, preserving their current investment in AV systems.The Bottom Line: The Dolby 4K UltraHD HDMI Audio Decoder was developed for audio enthusiasts that listen to premium music through legacy or new audio devices and those with a need to extract audio from various HDMI sources. The newest addition to the KanexPro line of A/V products is also ideal for de-embedding audio from devices such as Apple TV fourth Generation, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, PS4, and Sonos Speaker Systems by extracting audio from HDMI and driving it through a two-channel stereo or AV receiver.