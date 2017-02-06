JBL Launches 7 Series Powered Master Reference Monitors

The What: JBL Professional by Harman has launched the JBL 7 Series Powered studio monitors. Featuring driver and waveguide technologies developed for the flagship JBL M2 Master Reference Monitor, the new 705P five-inch and 708P eight-inch monitors deliver high output, and enhanced accuracy for post-production, broadcast, and music recording facilities.

The What Else: JBL 7 Series Powered monitors utilize proprietary JBL drivers to deliver greater dynamic range and frequency response. Both models feature the 2409H high-frequency compression driver, which incorporates a low-mass annular diaphragm to deliver high output and very low distortion, with response beyond 36kHz.

“The JBL 7 Series was developed from the ground up as our next-gen solution for modern music, post, and broadcast production,” said Peter Chaikin, director, recording solutions at Harman International. “Every aspect was designed to address challenges and provide a new level of performance for engineers, producers, and content creators. Now, we’re proud to introduce the powered versions of these remarkable speakers. By overcoming the limitations of traditional studio monitors, 7 Series empowers modern audio professionals and facilities to get the best results, while enjoying the creative process.”

The 725G five-inch low-frequency transducer used in the 705P model provide 14mm peak-to-peak excursion with greater linearity, delivering low-frequency output down to 39Hz. The 728G eight-inch low-frequency transducer inside the 708P leverages JBL Differential Drive technology to reduce power compression and provide greater sustained output and extended, linear low-frequency performance to 35kHz. These proprietary drivers allow the 7 Series to deliver two to three times the output of existing studio monitors, according to the company.

Both the 705P and 708P feature the JBL patent-pending Image Control Waveguide that provides an acoustically seamless transition between the woofer and high-frequency transducer and a wide sweet spot with increased sonic detail. With smooth, neutral on- and off-axis frequency response, the monitors deliver greater accuracy, regardless of placement.

Inside each monitor is a built-in dual amplification system optimized for the high-output drivers. A 120W amp powers the 2409H high-frequency transducer, while a 250W amp is dedicated to the 725G and 728G low-frequency transducers, delivering high output and detail even at great listening distances.

Onboard DSP-based room equalization compensates for acoustic issues in any room, delivering more accurate sound reproduction. Twelve bands of room EQ and eight bands of user EQ allow audio professionals to tailor speaker response to reduce the adverse effects of poor room acoustics and optimize accuracy whether the monitors are freestanding or placed adjacent to the wall.

Both models feature analog and AES/EBU digital inputs allowing connectivity to a broad range of production hardware, including digital audio workstations (DAW), mixing consoles, and digital playback hardware with sample rates of up to 192kHz. Internal sample rate converters can be enabled to allow the monitors to receive digital signals of uncommon sample rates.

7 Series Powered monitors were developed with the modern control room in mind. A compact two-way design minimizes interference with video displays and sight lines, while providing output comparable to larger speakers. The reinforced enclosure includes bottom and rear mounting points allowing wall and ceiling mounting in either vertical or horizontal orientations.

7 Series Powered monitors are designed to meet the needs of discerning music producers, recording engineers, mastering facilities, and remote production facilities. The new powered monitors complement the existing 705i and 708i (installed) models, which serve as the hub of a complete, scalable system based on external multichannel power amps and centralized system control. Facilities working in surround and immersive formats can benefit from the compact size, high output, and ease of installation of the 705i and 708i. Centrally located electronics eliminates the need for power outlets at each speaker location and allow control of any number of channels, in any size room. The complete system includes room EQ, downmix capabilities, and hardware and software control of a range of monitoring functions.

Multiple 7 Series monitors can be combined with the new JBL Intonato 24 studio monitor management system to create a complete monitoring system for immersive audio production. Intonato 24 gives audio professionals the power to quickly optimize their environment for improved accuracy and easily scale their system as needed for future growth.

The Bottom Line: JBL 7 Series Powered master reference monitors are engineered to solve common problems in recording, post, and broadcast workspaces. Patented and patent-pending driver and acoustic technologies provide greater output, dynamic range, and detailed imaging to help professionals work from greater distances and overcome less-than-ideal placement. JBL 7 Series Powered monitors will be available Q1 2017.