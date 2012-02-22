L-Acoustics Venues Receive Industry Awards

Los Angeles, CA--L-Acoustics announced that both the Hollywood Bowl and Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival have taken top honors in the 23rd annual Pollstar Concert Industry Awards ceremony held on Friday, February 2 at Club Nokia in Los Angeles.
- The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, accompanied by fireworks, is reinforced via an L-Acoustics V-DOSC rig.
- Both the Hollywood Bowl and Coachella Festival are known for their longtime use of L-Acoustics loudspeakers.
- The Hollywood Bowl, home to a sizeable V-DOSC system, was presented with an award for “Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue.” This marks the eighth consecutive year that the Hollywood Bowl has won this recognition, which was first presented to the venue in 2005, directly following the Bowl’s inaugural season with its new L-Acoustics sound system.
- Indio, California’s Coachella Festival was similarly presented with an award for “Major Music Festival of the Year (non-touring).” For over a decade, Rat Sound Systems, Inc. has been deploying L-Acoustics gear – including V-DOSC, KUDO and, now, K1 – to deliver Coachella’s sound reinforcement. Like the Hollywood Bowl, this is also the eighth time that the festival has been presented with this award.
- “We warmly congratulate both the Hollywood Bowl and Coachella Festival on once again being recognized with the concert industry’s top prize,” said Paul Freudenberg, L-Acoustics business development manager - Americas. “The unprecedented fact that each of them have won this award eight times in less than ten years is a testimony to their widely celebrated reputations for excellence, and we at L-ACOUSTICS are honored to have been a part of their successes.”
- Each year, Pollstar invites a cross section of international music business professionals to make the nominations for the Pollstar Concert Industry Awards. The awards honor artists, management, talent buyers, venues, support services and more for their professionalism, achievements and abilities. Winners are determined by votes from the international readership of Pollstar.