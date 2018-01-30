ISE Tech Tour to visit Amsterdam ArenA

An ISE 2018 Tech Tour will take place at the hi-tech Amsterdam ArenA on Wednesday 7 February between 18:00 and 20:00.

ISE Tech Tours take participants on technology-focused tours to local buildings and places of interest. The specially curated trips reveal the details behind unique AV and integration projects, including why, how and where technology is used and the core design principals involved.

The tour of the Amsterdam ArenA will be presented by Hub Pasman, a technology-expert at Amsterdam ArenA Innovation Centre. He commented: “Anyone and everyone involved in IoT will be able to find out more about mobility, sustainability, fan experience, security and urban farming using an open innovation platform.”

Participants will discover game-changing business models which include battery power energy saving (where BYOD has now become BYOE) and arena-wide building management systems.

The Amsterdam ArenA was built between 1993 and 1996. It replaced Ajax’s previous home which had become too small for the club. It is now the base of Ajax and the Dutch national team. The stadium has been chosen to be one of the playing venues of the Euro 2020 tournament, which will be played in 13 different countries. The stadium is located in Amsterdam South East.

Previous Tech Tours at ISE 2018 visited ‘The Canon of the Netherlands’ and ‘This is Holland’.

Tickets for the ArenA Tech Tour are allocated on a first come first served basis.

Please contact: ISEtechtours@greatcentralian.com