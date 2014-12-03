ISE 2016 Will Be a Four-Day Exhibit

Integrated Systems Events will host its 2016 annual event at the RAI exhibition center in Amsterdam.



ISE has added an additional day, for four days total, compared to last year's exhibitions. This decision was largely due to the exhibition’s “rapid rise in size and prominence," stated ISE managing director Mike Blackman.

ISE is widely recognized as the world’s most popular event for professional AV and electronic systems integration. With 950+ exhibitors already booked into ISE 2015, attendance is expected to surpass last year's attendance.