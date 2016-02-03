InFocus Announces Inspire Education Program

InFocus is increasing its investment in the education market with the Inspire Education Program, which offers schools discounts and extended warranties on presentation and collaboration solutions tailored for the classroom.

InFocus will continue offering its four-percent discount for all education and public sector customers. In addition, the new Inspire InFocus Education Program, available through authorized resellers, will offer K-12 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities deeper discounts on select products. Through the program, schools’ investments in projectors and touch displays will also be protected with longer warranties. Projectors and JTouch interactive displays purchased through Inspire will have three-year warranties.