InfoComm to Offer Professional Development Consulting at ISE 2016

InfoComm International will be offering free professional development consultations to attendees of Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2016, Feb. 9-12, in Amsterdam. The consultations will be conducted by InfoComm's Europe-based and other international staff, with the goal of helping individuals and companies identify courses of study for advancing their careers and businesses.

"Workforce development has been identified by our European members as a critical need. InfoComm is pleased to devote our efforts at ISE to helping address that need," said Pamela M. Taggart, senior director of Development Europe, InfoComm International. "I hear regularly from AV professionals here in Europe who want to take their careers or businesses to the next level, but the path is not always apparent. InfoComm can help by outlining possible paths. That's what these consultations at ISE are about: If you have a goal in mind, we want to help you reach it."

InfoComm's in-person, one-on-one professional development consultations at ISE will run approximately 20 minutes each. At the end of the consultation, participants will receive a tailored plan of training opportunities from InfoComm and others sources from inside and outside the AV industry, including courses devoted to information technology and networking, as well as business management. Many of the education sources that are part of InfoComm's offering deliver free and low-cost training.

"InfoComm's professional development assistance is designed to offer a holistic picture of the opportunities available to learn new AV skills, technologies and best practices," said Taggart. "Our advisers will have at their fingertips all of InfoComm's own certification and training curricula, as well as training resources from industry partners, manufacturers and other sources, in order to suggest a well-rounded course of study that meets the person or company's specific training needs."

There are two ways for ISE 2016 attendees to set up a consultation: Make an appointment ahead of time here or sign up in person during ISE at either the InfoComm FlashTrack stand 12-N100 or at the InfoComm stand 11-N100. The free, 20-minute consultations will be held at the InfoComm Stand 11-N100.

InfoComm's professional development consultations are part of a comprehensive program planned for ISE 2016. The association's education and training lineup will feature sessions in three different formats: InfoComm Conferences, InfoComm MasterClasses and InfoComm FlashTracks. The different formats allow attendees to choose from half-day, three-hour or quick 20-minute courses and presentations on a wide range of industry topics. All sessions provide renewal units (RU) toward the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) certification.

For more information on InfoComm's professional development program, Conference and MasterClass pricing, and to register for ISE 2016, visit this year’s website. To register for individual InfoComm sessions, click here.