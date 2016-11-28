InfoComm to Offer CTS Prep, Testing at ISE 2017

InfoComm International’s Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) study courses and testing will be offered at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2017, February 7–10 at the Amsterdam RAI. In addition, InfoComm will host more than 80 professional development sessions at the show, including a new series of hands-on Application Labs, a selection of half-day conferences, and more. For the first time, ISE attendees will be able to access any and all InfoComm education sessions using one pass.

ISE is a joint venture between InfoComm and CEDIA, the two leading industry associations for the global audiovisual industry. In 2016, the fast-growing show welcomed more than 1,100 exhibitors and 65,000 registered attendees.

At ISE 2017, InfoComm staff instructor Marcus Yarborough, CTS-I, will lead a 2.5-day CTS Prep course in a collaborative environment where students can explore the exam format and learn test-taking strategies. The course is followed by an optional half-day CTS study session to provide students with additional time to prepare in a group environment with the instructor. CTS testing will take place on February 9–10. It is recommended to make an appointment early for the exam as seats are limited. Visit infocomm.org/ise2017 for more information.

"The CTS designation has become the universal mark of professionalism within the AV industry," said Adrienne Knick, director of certification, InfoComm International. "At InfoComm, it's our role to elevate our vocation, and that is done by continuing to educate our workforce. We're excited about the CTS program we're bringing to ISE 2017. It will allow people to prepare in a group environment and take the exam alongside their peers."

For more than 30 years, InfoComm has administered the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) program, which is recognized worldwide as the leading AV professional credential. Currently, there are more than 10,400 CTS holders worldwide.

In addition to comprehensive CTS preparation and testing, InfoComm will host a lineup of education offerings throughout ISE, including all-new Application Labs in which attendees get hands-on experience with solutions, half-day conferences on trending AV topics, in-depth MasterClass sessions, and free FlashTrack sessions at the InfoComm stand. All education sessions provide renewal units (RUs) toward CTS certification.

InfoComm's Application Labs are two-hour sessions featuring instructor-led discussions digging into topics such as the "dark arts" of hacking and network traffic analysis. Each lab will introduce attendees to specific applications and allow for hands-on experience. Attendees will be paired with a learning partner and provided with a laptop for in-class activity. Other Application Lab topics include Analyzing, Testing, and Troubleshooting HDBaseT, Designing an AV/IT-Enabled Network, and How to Leverage AES67 to Integrate Multiple Networked Audio Systems. Find more at iseurope.org/infocomm-application-labs.

In addition, InfoComm will deliver five conferences at the show to explore important topics in depth. Each will include expert guest speakers sharing their insights and a panel discussion. The conference topics are Creating a Smarter Campus, in cooperation with SCHOMS; How AV Can Enhance the User Experience, in cooperation with the AV User Group; Interfacing Between IT and AV; The Future of Integration; Cybersecurity: How to Help Customers Understand, Mitigate, and Respond to Cyber Threats, a joint conference with CEDIA;

The MasterClass Program will take on the same format as that of 2016, covering in-depth topics with plenty of opportunity for hands-on activity. The sessions will cover an array of pro AV subjects, including AVB/TSN, communicating with the IT customer, project management for AV integrators, and more. Specific session titles can be found at iseurope.org/infocomm-masterclass-sessions.

The InfoComm FlashTracks are free, 20-minute presentations at InfoComm stand 13-N100 in the RAI lobby. They are designed for AV professionals of all experience levels. Attendees will hear about hot topics in the industry, including media streaming, social media marketing, drone video systems, 4K, and more. For a list of free sessions, visit iseurope.org/infocomm-flashtrack-sessions.

"We created a wide-ranging professional education program for ISE 2017,” said Pamela M. Taggart, CTS, senior director of development Europe, InfoComm International. “From exploring emerging technology applications to looking at the evolution of the AV industry, there is something for every level of AV professional at the show."

To make it easier to access all of the professional development education programs at ISE, InfoComm has introduced the All-Access Pass. The pass gives ISE attendees access to all Application Labs, Conferences, and MasterClasses. After purchasing the pass, pre-registration for sessions is not required. Admittance will be first-come, first-served. The early bird rate, available until January 15, 2017, is €250 for InfoComm members and €300 for non-members.

"For ISE 2017, we wanted to make our educational program more accessible than ever," Taggart said. "We know that at a busy trade show like ISE, time is precious and plans can change. With the InfoComm All-Access Pass, attendees will be able to adopt a flexible approach to education and partake in as much of the program as they want, when they want."

Beyond its professional development program, InfoComm will be one of the 1,000-plus exhibitors at the ISE show. To learn about InfoComm member benefits and get more involved in the association, stop by stand 12-N100 at the Amsterdam RAI. The InfoComm stand will offer attendees a chance to relax and grab a coffee while on the convention show floor.

For more information on InfoComm's professional development program and to register for ISE 2017, visit infocomm.org/ISE2017.