InfoComm Preview: Samsung's 4K UHD Displays

Samsung will unveil its full lineup of digital signage solutions, featuring 4K UHD displays, at InfoComm 2014 this week.

The QMD Series is a new lineup of 4K UHD commercial displays that enable businesses to deliver greater visual impact and inform and inspire their audience. Samsung will also be introducing a new 32-inch UHD desktop monitor. InfoComm attendees can see the full lineup of Samsung commercial display innovations for education, retail, corporate, and more at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #C6319, from June 18-20.