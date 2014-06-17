InfoComm Preview: Samsung's 4K UHD Displays

Samsung will unveil its full lineup of digital signage solutions, featuring 4K UHD displays, at InfoComm 2014 this week.
The QMD Series is a new lineup of 4K UHD commercial displays that enable businesses to deliver greater visual impact and inform and inspire their audience. Samsung will also be introducing a new 32-inch UHD desktop monitor. InfoComm attendees can see the full lineup of Samsung commercial display innovations for education, retail, corporate, and more at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #C6319, from June 18-20.
- “Samsung has a legacy of leadership in display technology and digital signage, and we are now leading the exciting transition to UHD for customers looking to deliver more visually engaging, memorable visual experiences,” said Tod Pike, senior vice president at Samsung’s enterprise business division. “As 4K content becomes more prevalent and cost-effective to produce, offerings like our new QMD Series enable early adopters to wow their audiences and ensure they are future-proofed as the UHD becomes the new standard.”
- Ideal for high-end retail, hospitality, or public spaces, the Samsung QMD Series is a slim, full-featured choice for customers looking to make the step up from HD to UHD. The displays offer life-like picture quality with UHD resolution, featuring four times the number of pixels (3840 x 2160) compared to Full HD (1080p). The QMD Series is designed for use in settings where digital content plays a critical role in both capturing attention or delivering highly detailed visual information, including retail signage, conference room presentations and videoconferencing, movie production, CAD/CAM desig, and command/control centers.
- Samsung is also bringing UHD content to the desktop with the launch of the UD970, a 32-inch UHD professional desktop monitor. With a sleek, elegant design, wide viewing angle panel, Adobe, and sRGB color compliance, the UD970 is ideal for professionals that run applications requiring accurate image reproduction, such as command and control, video and photo editing, mapping and simulation, engineering, and more.
- Further expanding its Smart Signage Platform display lineup, Samsung is introducing a new 21.5-inch DB Series commercial display to address demand for smaller digital signage solutions. Roughly the size of a sheet of tabloid paper, the display offers a smart replacement for small static posters used for retail or corporate environments. It incorporates built-in WiFi, so power is the only cabling required for quick and easy installation.
- Featuring the next-generation Samsung Smart Signage Platform system-on-chip, the DB Series display eliminates the need for an external media player and comes with Samsung MagicInfo software for easy content management and scheduling. Customers can also partner with one of the more than 20 leading digital signage solution providers in the U.S. developing on the Smart Signage Platform, including Avionex (Hypersign), Capital Networks, Four Winds Interactive, Insteo, Scala, Signagelive, Wireless Ronin and X-Factor Communications.
- Among the other innovations on display at Samsung’s booth will be a sequence of stunning video walls presenting changing landscapes and other content across more than 50 ultra-narrow bezel displays.