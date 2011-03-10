Riedel Adopts EBU Tech 3347 Standard

Wuppertal, Germany--Riedel Communications has adopted the recently released EBU Tech 3347 standard for the company's intercom-over-IP products.

For meeting the growing demand for standardized protocols for IP based intercom, the European Broadcast Union (EBU) defined the specifications for interoperable intercom-over-IP. The EBU Tech 3347 standard will allow for a standardized operation between interfaces of different vendors, thus changing the way large installation will be handled in the future. Interoperable intercom will also make it easier for broadcasters to communicate with each other at large-scale events such the Eurovision Song Contest, which is run by the EBU.