Analog Way at NAB

Analog Way will introduce its latest products and solutions during NAB 2011 from April 11 to 14th, in Las Vegas, NV. Among the Analog Way products on display will be:

Eikos: Eikos is a Multi Layer Mixer Scaler Seamless Switcher offering up to 12 inputs including 4 fitted with SDI and 2 fitted with DVI-D. Eikos offers 3 operating modes: Multi Layer Mixer, 12 by 2 Seamless Native Matrix and QuadraVision modes. In Multi Layer Mixer mode, Eikos can display up to 6 layers: 3 Live Sources, 1 Frame and 2 Logos. Up to 2 PIPs can be displayed on a live background, or 3 PIPs on a still background. Live layers can be customized by the user. New effects are also available and can be combined during transitions. Eikos offers a classic preview as well as a Still Mosaic Full Preview function.

Eikos also offers a 12 x 2 scaled native matrix with true seamless switching. In this mode, up to 2 PIPs can be added on a still background and a mirror function is available. In QuadraVision mode, Eikos allows the display of 4 computer or video sources on the main output. A Video Output card provides SD or HDTV formats in various signals from Composite Video to HD SDI. Eikos also comes in a Light Edition, Eikos LE.

Smart MatriX: Smart MatriX is a Scaled Matrix with Native Hi-Resolution Output equipped with 4 Scalers. It offers up to 12 inputs including 4 fitted with SDI and 2 fitted with DVI-D. With 100% digital processing, Smart MatriX outputs Digital and Analog Signals in DVI and VGA (RGBHV) simultaneously with a selection of many formats from HDTV to Computer 2K. Smart MatriX offers a 12 x 2 Scaled Native Matrix mode with true seamless switching. In addition, Smart MatriX offers PIP features: up to 2 PIPs can be displayed on a still background on each output, or 1 PIP on a still background still giving access to seamless effects during transitions. A PIP layer can also be used as a title effect over a live background. PIPs can be customized by the user with various attributes and a mirror function is available.

A Video Output card provides SD or HDTV formats in various signals from Composite Video to HD SDI. Smart MatriX also comes in a Light Edition, Smart MatriX LE.

