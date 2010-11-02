ISF-C Gears Up for Hands-On Nov.8-9 Workshops

By David Keene

The ubiquitous Alan Brawn updated me yesterday on the building interest in big ISF-C gathering next week. Alan reports that the Imaging Science Foundation Commercial group still has a limited number of openings for its two educational courses to take place in Seattle on Nov. 8-9. The event is focused on those who wish to become experts in display technologies and image optimization through display calibration in a given environment. According to an very excited Brawn yesterday (speaking to me from the trailing end of one his marathon road trips on the east coast), the Nov 8—9 event will be “the first time ever that all the major display manufacturers, all the metering/calibration companies, and the some of the most prestigious projector companies… will all converge for a hands-on, lab-style event.”

In other words, Alan is saying that the upcoming event is not your usual demo or expo type of trotting out of products. Rather it’s a rare opportunity to actually evaluate products, hands-on. With Alan and Jonathan Brawn acting as moderators and instructors on technology developments.

The first day of the ISF-C course teaches display calibration through an understanding of human vision as it relates to display technologies and their unique characteristics, and how displays co-exist with the environment in which they are viewed. The course answers the question, “Why calibrate?” culminating in a discussion on “how to calibrate” each type of display, said the company.

The second day of the event is dedicated to an in depth hands-on lab experience with current, state-of-the-art displays from major display manufacturers and multiple types of calibration equipment to get real world practice and experience. Displays are being provided by Christie Digital, Infocus, Samsung, Canon, LG, Projectiondesign, and Digital Projection. Software and meters are being supplied by Spectracal, Gamma Scientific, Konica Minolta, Klein, and Atlona.

Following the course, attendees will take the ISF-C certification course administered online. Attendees are awarded the ISF-C designation upon passing the test, and earn 16 InfoComm CTS Renewal Units.

The ISF-C event will take place in Redmond, Wash., on Nov. 8-9, at the Redmond Marriott Town center. Attendees can make hotel arrangements at the Redmond Marriot Town Center for a discounted event rate of $175 per night by referring to “ISF Commercial” when making reservations.