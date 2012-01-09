Vutec Launches Reverse Roll Screen

Coral Springs, FL--Vutec Corporation has launched the new Reverse Roll front deploy projection screen, on display at CES & ISE 2012.
- “Reverse roll is ideal for multi-purpose applications and designed to deploy in front of a flat panel TV when a larger projected image is desired,” said Howard Sinkoff, CEO of Vutec.
- Reverse roll is commonly used to clear obstructions near the screen mounting surface and allows the screen material to roll off the front of the roller drum. Available in two models, Lectric I-RR (self supported surface) and Lectric III-RR (tab-tensioned surface). Both models come standard with value-added features including Vutec’s EMS mounting system and FRS (fabric relief step) that eliminates horizontal lines in the fabric.
- Available with White or Black housing finishes and screen sizes ranging from 72”-180” (D) in 4:3, 16:9, 16:10, and 2.35:1 formats.