Grund Audio LC-2SA/5SA/8SA

The What: The Grund Audio LC-2SA, LC-5SA, and LC-8SA are powered subwoofers designed for use with the company’s LC Series column line arrays.

The What Else: The LC-2SA subwoofer features a 1,200-watt Class D amplifier, while the LC-5SA and the LC-8SA employ 1,600- and 1,800-watt Class D amplifiers, respectively. All three subwoofers include onboard DSP capabilities that provide programmable loudspeaker management settings that optimize the column array/subwoofer combination for a variety of environments ranging from corporate presentation spaces and houses of worship to education and DJ.