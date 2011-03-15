Stampede Acquires Spire Global

Stampede has acquired Spire Global, the exclusive distributor of Sony video conferencing products in the U.S.. Spire is also the exclusive master distributor for Compunetix video multiparty control units and MediaPointe video streaming technology. The company also distributes Mirial desktop video conferencing products.

“Acquiring Spire was a great opportunity to widen our product portfolio with an additional specialty that is meaningful to our dealer base,” said Mark Wilkins, CEO of Stampede. “Our strategy is to look for additional acquisition opportunities that will strengthen our offering to dealers.”

“We are excited about the Spire sales and technical team," said Kevin Kelly, Stampede president and COO. "Their depth of knowledge will help us to quickly educate the Stampede relationship managers and, in turn, our dealers. We have hundreds of accounts that will benefit from this product line right out of the gate.”



“When we surveyed potential partners, it was clear Stampede was the perfect fit for Spire Global," said Kirk Fernandez, owner of Spire Global. "Stampede offers a proactive, outbound oriented sales force that is accustomed to developing new business opportunities. This is the skill set Spire needs to really expand the Sony video conferencing customer base.”

Spire will continue to exist as a dedicated business unit. Stampede will maintain a dedicated Sony video conferencing sales force, with the Spire Global staff to act as product experts to the Stampede sales people and existing accounts. Product and training classes specific to Sony video conferencing will be offered to dealers at all of Stampede’s upcoming Big Book of AV dealer shows and through Stampede University.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.