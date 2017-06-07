Chief Expands Fusion Modular Series to Multi-Row

The What: Chief (booth 2600) is expanding its modular approach to multi-display solutions to include multi-row video walls. The Fusion Modular Series uses common components of Fusion multi-display mounts and a new online configurator to give customers the ability to build and order the parts necessary to meet their exact application requirements.

The What Else: The updated configurator supports menu board and video wall configurations, and allows for non-standard single row installs, such as multiple display sizes, mixed portrait/landscape, and gaps between displays. The mobile-friendly configurator is built directly in to milestone.com and integrated with Chief’s MountFinder database, and customers can see MSRP pricing and order directly from the website.

The Bottom Line: Customers will be able to buy the pieces of Fusion needed to create multi-display installations to order. The tool will provide the user with the correct length of extrusion as well as the number and type of interface brackets and wall plates. The tool provides a solution for ceiling-mounted menu boards and video walls as well as wall mounted menu boards.