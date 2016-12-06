FSR Makes Enclosure Light Standard in Outdoor Wall Boxes

FSR is working to make installation and configuration of its Outdoor Wall Box (OWB) line easier by including its LITE-IT Enclosure Box Light as standard. LITE-IT provides hands-free interior illumination anywhere a work light is needed.

FSR’s line of outdoor wall boxes was expanded earlier this year with the introduction of the OWB-500P, a unit that accommodates AV and IT connections and was designed for all outdoor venues. Originally designed with ease of installation in mind, LITE-IT will further simplify connection of the 8-inch deep box in dimly lit areas. FSR’s OWB-X3 is also being shipped with LITE-IT as standard.



FSR LITE

FSR’s LITE-IT securely fastens to any ferrous metal surface via a magnetic mounting. A timed circuit automatically turns LITE-IT off after 75 seconds, and its anti-retrigger circuit prevents it from staying on even if the switch is held continuously. Its warm 3000K LED color for eye comfort provides more than 12 lumens of light output (20 percent more than a standard PR-2 flashlight bulb), and its efficient wide-angle dual LEDs furnish a uniform lighting pattern with uniform brightness to the very end of battery life. High-quality alkaline batteries are included and pre-installed and provide four-plus years of typical usage from a single pair of batteries (Based on 2 operations per day, 5 days per week, 52 weeks per year).

“FSR is always looking for ways to enhance the functionality and operability of our various families of products by adding new models or features,” said company president Jan Sandri. “In this case, we are including our award-winning LITE-IT as a standard feature with two of our Outdoor Wall Boxes. Now, users have the benefit of having light where it’s needed. This is very exciting since earlier this year we expanded our line of Outdoor Wall Boxes with the introduction of the OWB-500P. Now, we are able to extend that product family once again by offering LITE-IT.”