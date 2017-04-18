FSR Becomes Founding Member of APEx Advocate Program

FSR has signed on as a founding member of InfoComm’s APEx Advocate Program, a new initiative from InfoComm International that is comprised of companies supporting systems integrators and dealers that have demonstrated their commitment to technical excellence and outstanding service by earning the organization’s AV Provider of Excellence (APEx) designation.

The APEx designation is earned by meeting key markers of industry excellence that include: collaborating with clients to properly assess their needs; providing clear designs; making sure staff is trained and current in all industry and manufacturers certifications; ensuring installations perform to expectations; and offering world-class customer service.

“The APEx Program successfully recognizes systems integrators, consultants, and dealers who represent the gold standard of AV service providers and follow industry best practices and standards developed by InfoComm International,” said George V. Fournier, Jr. CTS, FSR senior sales engineer. “As a manufacturer, FSR is proud to support our consultants and dealers in their quest to earn this badge of excellence and provide their end-users with superior solutions.”

The APEx Advocate program gives manufacturers the opportunity to support APEx designated systems integrators through promotional consideration, outreach, and preferential services. Advocates have a vested interest in promoting designees in their marketing and training efforts because they benefit when their products are integrated correctly and adhere to the highest possible standards.

“When designed and installed correctly, service calls and equipment returns are reduced,” Fournier said. “It’s a win-win situation for manufacturers, consultants, integrators, and customers alike.”

“FSR has long been an valued supporter of InfoComm and an integral member of the AV industry,” said Betsy Jaffe, senior vice president of member services, InfoComm International. “The company’s involvement with the APEx Advocate program is further proof of FSR’s commitment to industry quality and exceptional AV experiences.”