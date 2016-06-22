Extron ShareLink Wireless Collaboration Gateway Now Supports Mirroring for iOS Devices

Extron Electronics is adding mirroring for iOS devices to the ShareLink 250 Series Wireless Collaboration Gateway. Using this new feature, users can wirelessly display the entire screen of their iPad or iPhone through the wireless collaboration gateway. A firmware update will allow any new or existing ShareLink 250 W, ShareLink 200, or ShareLink 200 N to support iOS mirroring. Connections are made quickly and easily by selecting the ShareLink gateway from the list of AirPlay devices on the user's iPad or iPhone Control Center using the familiar iOS interface.

"With the addition of iOS mirroring capability, the ShareLink 250 Series makes it even easier to deploy the features users want in a collaborative classroom or meeting environment," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "Now iPhone and iPad users can instantly connect to the main display to share their screen."

In addition to iOS mirroring, the ShareLink 250 Series enables anyone to present content from a personal device, transforming any meeting room into a collaboration space. ShareLink technology enables simultaneous presentation of content from up to four different personal devices. Designed for professional AV applications, this wireless gateway also includes collaboration and moderator modes, WebShare technology, power over ethernet, and front-mounted antennas. The ShareLink 250 Series consists of the ShareLInk 250 W collaboration gateway with integrated wireless access point, and for applications that do not require a wireless access point, the ShareLink 200 N model is available and uses a facility’s existing wireless network.

The ShareLink Mirroring for iOS Devices firmware update will be available in September 2016.