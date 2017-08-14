Extron Introduces Four eBUS Button Panels With Field-Labelable Buttons

The What: Extron Electronics has introduced four new eBUS button panels with dual-color, field-labelable, backlit buttons. The EBP 50, EBP 103 D, EBP 104 EU, and the EBP 104 MK are customizable and integration-friendly AV system control interfaces that work with any IPCP Pro control processor.

The What Else: A single eBUS button panel can be used as the AV control interface for a smaller system or multiple button panels and touchpanels may be combined when a more elaborate control system is required. These new button panels represent a broad range of industry-standard form factors for integration compatibility and compliment the decor of any presentation environment. The EBP 104 EU is also Flex55-compatible, for worldwide use. eBUS accessories are availble, and include distribution hubs, power supplies, and mounting products that streamline integration and bring additional design flexibility to any system.

“We are very pleased to add these new button panels to our growing eBUS family,” said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. “Customers asked for more hard-button eBUS panels with labels that can be quickly changed in the field, without engraving or special ordering. We now proudly offer 32 eBUS button panels for a very broad range of applications, and are busy developing even more.”

The Bottom Line: For larger systems, eBUS button panels may be linked together by a single cable that carries both power and communication. Since they have the same physical appearance as Extron’s range of MediaLink controllers, eBUS button panels can be used alongside them throughout a facility while preserving a consistent look and user experience. Removable button caps make changing labels in the field easy.