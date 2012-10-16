Industry Briefing Webinar - Oct 24th

Presented by industry analyst, advisor and educator Lyle Bunn, a special October 24 Webinar (will provide an executive summary/briefing of the key insights offered in over 40 presentation and panel sessions at the Technology Media Summit (Oct 11), DPAA Media Summit (Oct 16) and the Strategy Institute Investors Conference (Oct 17-18).

The Webinar, “Update and Outlook for Ad-based Networks,” will outline what is happening related to:

•end user attitudes that are driving and holding projects

•sourcing and supply chains

•ad agencies, as media planners/buyers and end user advisors

•analytics and business intelligence

•the position of dynamic signage related to other media

•social media including the prevailing attitudes of major brands

•the status of the sector related to its compound annual growth curve

•the outlook for the industry

The Webinar will take place Wednesday, October 24, 2012. 2-3PM ET. Click here for more information.