Epson Introduces EX-Series and VS-Series Portable SMB Projectors

The What: Epson has announced the next-generation EX-Series and VS-Series portable projectors for SMBs. The Pro EX9220, Pro EX9210, EX5260, and VS355, VS350, and VS250 feature bright imagery, and enable fast setup, plus quick connectivity to present compelling presentations. The high-end Pro EX9220 model is Full HD and equipped with Miracast® for wireless screen mirroring from a smartphone, tablet, or streaming device. All models include flexible positioning with vertical and horizontal keystone options, and deliver long lamp life.

The Why: “As a leader in meeting room projection, our customers count on us for brilliant image quality combined with the latest projection technology innovation,” said Eric Uaje, product manager, Epson America, Inc. “The new EX-Series and VS-Series portable projectors allow you to set up and get right to your meeting from your laptop, tablet or smartphone – helping companies and employees be more efficient and productive.”

The What Else: Epson projectors feature 3LCD, 3-chip technology for up to 3x Higher Color Brightness and up to 3x Wider Color Gamut than competitive DLP projectors – delivering color accuracy with true-to-life color even in well-lit offices and conference rooms.

The EX-Series: The Epson EX-series portable wireless projectors boast enhanced features and comprehensive connectivity for the latest devices. Ranging from XGA to WUXGA Full HD resolution, the super bright, EX-Series projectors support MHL® and HDMI – allowing users to quickly display presentations from laptops, tablets and smartphones. In addition, the Pro EX9220 and EX5260 models provide 3,600 lumens of color brightness and 3,600 lumens of white brightness, and more accurate, vivid colors. The Pro EX9210 offers 3,400 lumens of color brightness and 3,400 lumens of white brightness.

The VS-Series: The affordable VS-Series portable projectors are lightweight and easy to setup – perfect for everyday business presentations. The VS-series also support standard HDMI digital connectivity, for compatibility with laptops and media players. The VS355 and VS350 models provide 3,300 lumens of color brightness and 3,300 lumens of white brightness while the VS250 offers 3,200 lumens of color brightness and 3,200 lumens of white brightness.

The Availability: The new EX-Series and VS-Series are now available through major retailers and Epson.com. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/projectors.

Product

Resolution

Color

Brightness4



White

Brightness4



Wireless



Miracast

Streaming



HDMI

Ports



Weight



Lamp Life



Price

(MSRP)

Pro EX9220

WUXGA Full HD resolution (1920 x 1200)

3,600

3,600

X

X

2

6.2 lbs.

Up to 10,000 hours6

$799

Pro EX9210

WUXGA Full HD resolution (1920 x 1200)

3,400

3,400

X

2

6.2 lbs.

Up to 10,000 hours6

$729

EX5260

XGA resolution (1024 x 768)

3,600

3,600

X

1

6.2 lbs.

Up to 10,000 hours6

$599

VS355

WXGA resolution (1280 x 800)

3,300

3,300

1

5.5 lbs.

Up to 10,000 hours6

$459

VS350

XGA resolution (1024 x 768)

3,300

3,300

1

5.5 lbs.

Up to 10,000 hours6

$429

VS250

SVGA resolution (800 x 600)

3,200

3,200

1

5.3 lbs.

Up to 10,000 hours6

$359